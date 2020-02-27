Take flight with Grounded Aerial’s bungee workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grounded Aerial teaches classes to all levels and types at numerous PA locations! Find a class near you and sign up here. Coming up is a special Grounded Aerial bungee workshop at Philly Circus Center for kids and parents happening on Saturday, February 29th! You can check that out here.

Grounded Aerial is also available to host different types of aerial events including performances, birthday parties and even girls-night-out.

They are offering a camp this summer for those with a dance background who want to see how it is to work with a professional choreographer. Click here to register for camp auditions.