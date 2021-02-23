Taco Bell: Best of Both Worlds Crispy Chicken Sandwich in a Taco

Taco Bell has entered the Chicken Sandwich War and the entry is a bit unusual but intriguing.

Its not quite a Chicken Sandwich, it’s more like a Crispy Chicken Taco wrapped in flatbread.

As for the chicken, Taco Bell says the filling is “premium all-white-meat crispy chicken, marinated in jalapeno buttermilk, then seasoned with bold Mexican spices and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating.” And similar to Popeyes chicken sandwich rollout, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco will be sold in both regular and spicy versions, which will include, crunchy jalapeno slices for those who can take the heat.

The taco will first launch in Tennessee, and North Carolina beginning on March 11th priced at $2.49 per taco. The crispy chicken taco will expand nationwide later in the year.

A Taco Bell spokesperson wants fans to know the company is working on adding a few more surprises to the menu this year.