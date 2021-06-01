Switch out your at home workouts with Bria Method in Bucks County PHL17 Morning News by: Kelsey Fabian PHL17 Posted: Jun 1, 2021 / 10:25 AM EDT / Updated: Jun 1, 2021 / 10:25 AM EDT After more than a year of many people doing at home workouts, some may be itching to get back in a gym. PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by Bria Method in Bucks County to see what it’s high intensity workouts are all about. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction