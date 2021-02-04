Super Bowl Crowd to Include More Cardboard box Cutouts than Fans

How does a seat at the Super Bowl sound? Super Bowl 55 will look completely different from previous games.

Due to capacity restrictions, the NFL is giving fans the opportunity to attend this year’s big game in cardboard box form. While Super Bowl tickets may come with a hefty price tag, cutouts are only $100.00. According to the NFL Sunday’s game crowd will consists of 25,000 fans and 30,000 fan cutouts.

The NFL says after the game it will share a link so you can find yourself via the integrated Fan Cam, tag your cutout & share on social media that you were there as the Chiefs went for their second straight Super Bowl. The best part yet, you’ll be entered for free tickets to Super Bowl LVI next year.

A portion of the proceeds of sales will go to local charities. The rules say one person per photo and NFL branded attire only.