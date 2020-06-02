Sunscreen Tips: Which one is right for you?

Stephen D. Hess, MD – the owner, president and medical director of Center City Dermatology joins us to give some expert advice.

It is generally recommended to use a sunscreen with SPF of 30 or greater for all skin types.

Look for a sunscreen that is “Broad-spectrum” – protecting against both UV-B and UV-A rays.

Use a sunscreen specifically designed for use on the face with an SPF of 30 for daily use in both summer and winter.

If you work outside or are going to the beach – use a “Sport” or “Water Resistant” sunscreen with SPF of 50.

To prevent sun-damage seeking shade, avoiding exposure at the peak hours (10-2pm), wearing sun-protective clothing (hats, rash guards, sunglasses, etc)