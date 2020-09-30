Sunflowers and other fun activities at Johnson’s Corner Farm PHL17 Morning News Posted: Sep 30, 2020 / 10:01 AM EDT / Updated: Sep 30, 2020 / 10:04 AM EDT Johnson’s Corner Farm in Medford, New Jersey is a popular spot for families during the Fall. Families can pick sunflowers, pumpkins, and there are other cool activities as well. Our Khiree Stewart went there to check it out! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction