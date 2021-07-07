Hot Summer Tips: Sunburn Prevention and Treatment

Summer is in full effect meaning more trips to the beach and extra exposure to the sun, which could potentially be harmful to our skin.

Nurse Practitioner, Kelly Moran from CVS Minute Clinic gives helpful tips to avoid and treat sunburn.

She recommends using sunscreens with an SPF rating starting at 30, while warning beachgoers that sunscreen is not waterproof but only water resistant.

A few tips to avoid sunburn:

Apply sunscreen 15 minutes before arriving to the beach

Apply every 2 hours while on the beach

Apply each time when leaving out of the water

Sunburn Treatment

Take a cool bath or shower

Apply aloe or hydrocortisone cream to the burn

Stay hydrated/Drink plenty of water