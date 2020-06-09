Suede Salon & Spa Reopening

Salon suede Salon & Spa in Marlton New Jersey is preparing for precautions to reopen post-COVID-19. 

Once salons are allowed to reopen in June, this new normal will look something like operating at a 50 percent capacity, leaving a vacant chair between guests during service, checking the temperatures of guests and staff before salon entry, utilizing touchless forms of payment, mandatory masks for all guests and both masks and shields for stylists and technicians.

Suede Salon & Spa will reopen June 22nd, for more information, visit their website.

