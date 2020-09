Norwegian scientists claim underwater bubbles could be the key to stopping deadly hurricanes from battering the U.S. coast.

The plan involves creating a 135 mile ‘bubble net’ from a pipeline of compressed air.

The net would be submerged 300 feet below the ocean surface and stretch from Cuba to Mexico.

In theory, the pressurized air bubbles would lift cold water up to the surface and replace the warm water that acts as fuel for hurricanes and tropical storms.