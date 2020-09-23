Study: Happiest states in America 2020

If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands!

If you live in Pennsylvania or Delaware, chances are, you are not clapping.

A new study by Wallethub ranked the happiest states in America. The study measured how well people are staying positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

32 metrics were used, ranging from the depression rate, positive COVID-19 testing rate, income growth and unemployment rate.

Hawaii took the top spot. In the tri-state area, New Jersey ranked number 4. Delaware and Pennsylvania ranked 24 and 28 respectively. Last on the list is West Virigina.

New Jersey ranked first in emotional and physical well-being.

