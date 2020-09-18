Strongest Beer Sells Out in One Day

There are stiff drinks and then there are knockouts. A brewery in the UK has teamed up with a competitor in Germany to create what they are calling the “world’s strongest beer.” The new mixture, called Strength in Numbers, is 57.8% alcohol by volume and priced at around $30 for just under two ounces.



BrewDog and a German counterpart Schorschbrau came up with the product that claims to be the strongest beer based on an “ice distilled” process rather than adding alcohol.



The concoction reportedly sold out on the BrewDog website within a day.

Our strongest beer ever is out now!



Strength in Numbers is a 57.8% Eisbock brewed with German legends Schorschbräu.



Limited number of 40ml bottles available here: https://t.co/Rj01xLkxAS pic.twitter.com/Ya3ZwQQjAl — BrewDog (@BrewDog) September 17, 2020