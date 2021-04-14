STRIVE Sport and Social Club Offers Program for Kids With Autism Spectrum Disorder

Many kids with autism spectrum disorder tend to be sedentary, with not a lot of movement or physical activity built into their days

A children services club in Burlington County, New Jersey is developing a new and unique way to make fitness fun, specifically for kids on the autism spectrum.

The club is tackling the need for increased physical activity in the daily lives of autistic children.

Alyssa Sullivan has the story.

For more information, visit: https://www.firstchildrenservices.com/

The eight-week STRIVE Sport and Social Club is offered through First Children Services’ STRIVE Autism Care Continuum at its Maple Shade, N.J. location at 120 East Kings Highway. The program offers two weekly sessions divided by age group, with sessions for children ages 9 to 12 and sessions for children 13 and over. The next eight-week session is slated to begin in mid-April.

The program’s goal is two-fold: teaching and encouraging kids on the spectrum to enjoy physical fitness while reinforcing important social skills such as taking turns, cooperating, following directions, accepting losing and practicing self-regulation and effective communication.