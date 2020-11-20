State Government Committee holds virtual hearing on voting machines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House State Government Committee held a virtual fact-finding hearing on Friday.
In a release, the Committee said the hearing was supposed to be attended by voting machine manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems, but no representatives were seen at the event.
This hearing comes as part of efforts by Pennsylvania lawmakers to help identify and correct any irregularities in the election process.
“It is vitally important voters have faith in the machines they use to cast their ballots. On the heels of Gov. Tom Wolf unilaterally decertifying every voting machine in the Commonwealth, we need to know whether these new machines met expectations, whether they are reliable and whether they are not subject to interference,” said acting Chairman Rep. Seth Grove (R-York).
