Spring happenings in KOP PHL17 Morning News by: Kelsey Fabian PHL17 Posted: Mar 12, 2021 / 04:37 PM EST / Updated: Mar 12, 2021 / 04:37 PM EST PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by the King of Prussia Town Center! She tried the new spring flavors at Duck Donuts, learned how to find the perfect sneaker at Road Runner Sports and got all the details on KOP Restaurant Week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction