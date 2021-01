Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 50th year in operation with one-way flight deals as low as $50 this winter.

Discounted tickets are valid for U.S. travel only.

Travelers have until February 8, 2021, to book the low fares, which require a 21-day advance purchase.

There are black out dates associated with this offer, which includes spring break.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline’s low fare calendar based on your travel dates.