South Jersey teen solves crimes in between classes

A South Jersey teen is solving crimes and bringing closure to families, one case at a time. PHL 17’s Demetria Green talked with the Burlington County teen on how he balances his challenging college coursework, while generating leads for law enforcement.

Eric Schubert is affectionately known by his friends as the “world’s oldest teenager.” The 19 year-old has made quite the name for himself.

By day, Schubert is a college student. He double majors in history and political science at Elizabethtown College. By night, he is a superhero of sorts. Schubert is a crime-fighting genealogy machine.

As an Investigative Genetic Genealogist, Schubert uses DNA to track down murder and sexual assault suspects. “Genealogy has always been a big passion of mine. When I was around 14-15, I needed a job. I said, ‘I wonder if genealogy is interesting to the community?’ I wonder if there’s any interest?” Schubert asked.

There were so many requests that Schubert created a website, called “ES Genealogy.” Hundreds of families contacted him. Some were looking to find missing relatives, others wanted to learn more about their family tree.

“[I told one client] I think your dad is one of two people. She said, “Wait! I know that one. He’s the mailman. He used to visit my mom. Well clearly, he was more than friends with your mom.”

A lot of people seek out his help to fill in the gaps of family stories. Schubert says, “99 times out of 100, those family stories are wrong and people get angry with me. Like, very angry with me. I really want to say you’re related to Abraham Lincoln, but you’re not. No, you’re not Native American.”

Schubert’s career took a turn, when the police department in Montgomery County saw him on the news. They needed someone familiar with genealogy to solve cold cases and Schubert was a perfect fit. “When I first got that inquiry, I was really nervous. I was like, ‘is this a murder? Do I really want to get involved in this? If they are relying on an 18-year-old right now, they clearly are in a tricky spot. So, I think I need to do it. Who knows if I will have luck . It’s something I need to attempt,” he said.

Luck and skill were on his side. He ended up solving his first case during his high school graduation week. The timeline varies for how quickly a case can be solved. There are certain criteria that must be met.

So, here’s how it works… law enforcement agents take DNA from a crime scene and send it to a lab where its sequenced and uploaded to a public database. Schubert then traces out the matches to see what fits and if there are common ancestors.

“For example, let’s say two of the matches are descendants of a couple from Pennsylvania in the 1900’s. I know the crime happened in Bucks County. A lot of the descendants of this couple were in Pittsburgh. So, I say, maybe that’s not it, but here’s one line that was in Bucks County,” he said.

Schubert then traces it down further, to characteristics such as eye color.

“We know our guy has hazel eyes. Out of those 10, two have hazel eyes. Now you’re down to two people. Out of those two people, you look for who has a criminal record. Now, you’re down to 1.” Once that is determined, investigators are informed to check out that person with traditional police work.

Schubert is able to balance his business, police work and school by being extremely organized.

He admits the job can get overwhelming at times, but he has no plans to take a break anytime soon.

“Every time I think I am going to take a deep breath and relax and take off a month. I get real backed in. I take that as a sign to keep going,” said Schubert.