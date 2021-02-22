Son of late boxing champ, Tyrone “Butterfly” Crawley, talks about his father’s legacy

Tyrone ”Butterfly” Crawley was a legendary boxer and former Philadelphia police officer. He passed away on January 15th. He was 62 years-old.

Crawley was a USBA and ESPN champion and was also inducted in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame.

His son, Tyrone Crawley Junior, said it is still hard to believe his father passed away.

“It’s still surreal because me and my dad were really tight,” said Crawley Jr. “He was a loving father.”

Crawley said his father guided hundreds of people. After his career as a boxer, his father joined the Philadelphia Police Department and ran the 23rd Police Athletic League center in North Philadelphia.

Officer Phyllis Young works with PAL and said that Crawley embraced his job.

“In my opinion, Tyrone Crawley saved thousands of lives,” said Young. “Just a good person overall, a giving person, a selfless person, and he loved the kids.”

Bill Schneider is the director of the Tacony PAL center and said that Crawley was a role model and always tried to help the kids.

“Just him getting on them about doing their homework, staying out of trouble, making sure they are going to school,” said Schneider. “I literally miss him, and he made such a tremendous impact on everyone that ever came into his life.”

Darren James is the current director of the 23rd PAL center and says Crawley was a father figure to the kids there.

“He was one of the guys that inspired me to do what I do when I came to PAL. I mirrored after him on a lot of things that he did,” said James.

Crawley’s son is also a boxer and now teaches boxing to adults and kids. He hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“People always say you should be better than your parents, but I kind of want to be just like him,” said Crawley. “He didn’t waste his time while he was here.”