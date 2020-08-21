Some outdoor high school sports will resume in New Jersey

Student-athletes in New Jersey are now looking forward to the start of the school year.

The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday that some outdoor sports will resume.

Sports such as football, soccer, cross country, field hockey and tennis can practice starting September 14.

It is part of the association’s “Return to Sports” plan. There are a few restrictions. Indoor fall athletes will have to wait to play until next year. There will be condensed schedules and most games will be local.

There must be “exceptional” circumstances for teams to play out of state.