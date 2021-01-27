Snuggle baby goats at Rose Bridge Farm Sanctuary

Did you know baby goats like to be snuggled? Rose Bridge Farm Sanctuary not only lets you snuggle them, but also bottle feed them.

The mission of the Montgomery County farm is simple, provide a second chance at life for animals that were once being kept in unfair conditions. To help fund the rescue mission you can visit the farm and interact with all the sweet farm friends. Feed horses, pet donkeys, participate in goat yoga, see peacocks, say hi to some baby pigs, it is all possible at Rose Bridge Farm.

To visit each person will need to book a reservation online. One hour sessions costs $25. Click here to book!