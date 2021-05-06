Sixers to Auction off Game Worn Sneakers Benefiting Children Living in Poverty.

Starting today and ending on Saturday May 8th, Philadelphia 76ers youth foundation will auction off game worn sneakers.

All proceeds from this event will go towards supporting under served children in the Delaware Valley. Josh and Marjorie Harris, co-founders of Harris Philanthropies, will also match all proceeds from this benefit.

Sneakers selected from this event was chosen by some of the teams own legendary players and coaches, such as Allen Iverson and Doc Rivers.

For more information about this event, please visit https://www.nba.com/sixers/sixers-youth-foundation-auction-76ers-game-worn-sneakers