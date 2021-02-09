Six Flags Great Adventure Theme Parks Soon to Launch Virtual Hiring Event

Six Flags Great Adventure, Wild Safari and Hurricane Harbor located in Jackson, New Jersey will be kicking off its contact-less virtual hiring event this month.

The park is searching for 4,000 team members to fill roles in various departments. All interviews, communication, and onboarding paperwork will be completed virtually, which will then be followed by live virtual interactive style trainings and meetings.

Interested candidates must complete the application online to be considered. Some departments potential candidates can apply to includes, security ride operations, ticket sales, and park operations.

Six Flags will also host virtual hiring events and recruit team members virtually throughout the tri-state area at high schools, colleges, and local job fairs.

Positions will start as soon as next month with an expected end date of January 2022.

For more information on how to apply click here.