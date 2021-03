Here’s the latest debate on the internet: “Millennials” and “Gen Z” are going at it on TikTok for their style.

Among those styles that “Gen Z” says are “out” are skinny jeans and parting your hair on the side.

Instead, they say everybody looks better with a middle part. But not everybody agrees, including some hair professionals.

Celebrity hair stylist Martino Cartier shared why he does not agree with the middle part trend, and how you can style your hair best for your face shape.