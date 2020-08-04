Should You Attend This Activity? Here is Your Social Survival Guide: Pandemic Edition

Navigating tricky social etiquette situations can be difficult as we enter each phase of re-opening during the pandemic.

Jennifer Lynn Robinson, CEO Purposeful Networking joins us to share scenarios and tips regarding how to gracefully decline and say no to activities you’re not ready to be a part of.

Here are the scenarios, watch to find out what to do in the situation!

1. “What dates are you available to meet the girls/guys out for socially distanced drinks?”

2. “Come over for a play date with your kids. You know we’ve been careful and it’s safe.”

3. “Let’s set up a zoom call to catch up.”