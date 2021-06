One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting outside of an Upper Darby bar.

Upper Darby police say three people were shot in the parking lot of Rudy’s Tavern on the 7100 block of Marshall Road when gunfire broke out. Investigators say the shooting happened at 1:44 a.m.

Police have not released details yet about who fired the shots or what led up to the shooting.

Marshall Rd is closed between Long Ln and Hampden Rd.

