Several Pre-K through 2nd grade students in Philadelphia begin hybrid learning

Some Pre-K through 2nd grade students in Philadelphia returned to their school buildings on Monday morning. The School District of Philadelphia reopened 53 schools for in-person hybrid learning.

This will be the first time in-person learning will take place in the school buildings since it came to a halt almost a year ago.

These 53 schools are part of the first wave of schools opening for hybrid learning.

This all comes after the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers raised health safety concerns about returning the kids and students to buildings for in-person learning.

The school district and city recently announced the completion of a third-party mediation into the safety of school buildings.

The teachers union said that it has trust in the data from that mediation process and that it believes all 53 schools are safe to reoccupy.

Mayor Kenney and Superintendent Dr. William Hite greeted students at Juniata Park Academy.

Our Khiree Stewart spoke with the principal.