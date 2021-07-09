SEPTA trolley tunnel construction begins July 9th

Starting July 9th, SEPTA will begin critical repairs and upgrades to the trolley tunnel. Known as the “2021 Trolley Tunnel Blitz,” the tunnel will be out of service for 16 days. Below you can find SEPTA’s statement on what to expect.

CHANGES TO SERVICE

TROLLEYS WILL NOT OPERATE IN THE TUNNEL AT ANY TIME DURING THE BLITZ

Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 34, and 36 will temporarily divert to 40th & Market Sts.

Customers may transfer at 40th St. to the Market Frankford Line for service to/from Center City

Tents will be available as a temporary shelter for customers transferring from Trolleys/Market Frankford Line

For late night travel, customers can transfer to Market-Frankford Line Night Owl Bus Service while this work takes place

Please look for signs posted at the 40th St. Portal and at stations for service information. Directional signage will help you navigate the system during the Blitz, with tips on how to access service during construction, station closures, and boarding information.