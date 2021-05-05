Monica doesn’t have fond memories of the school nurse PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: May 5, 2021 / 07:39 AM EDT / Updated: May 5, 2021 / 07:43 AM EDT It’s National School Nurse Day. Today we thank them for caring for our children and keeping them healthy. To celebrate, Monica shares a story about avoiding the school nurse back when she was in grade school. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction