School District of Philadelphia delays in-person learning

The start of hybrid learning at public schools in Philadelphia has been delayed. Pre-K through 2nd grade students were supposed to return to class Monday, but the district said that it will continue virtual learning.

This comes as talked between the school district and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers continue. The union has voiced COVID-19 safety concerns for students, teachers, and staff.

The district said the third-party mediation process about the safety of returning to in-person learning at school buildings is almost complete and they plan to share details about it on Monday.