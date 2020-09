Every September, Peddler’s Village in New Hope, PA hosts a famous scarecrow display and this year is no different.

For seven fun-filled weeks, dozens of scarecrows grace the winding pathways of the Village property. Visit Peddler’s Village to see the scarecrows and vote on your favorites!

You can also pick-up your own scarecrow making kit, that comes with everything you need to make your very own scarecrow at home.