On Friday, a Philadelphia police SWAT corporal was shot and killed while serving a homicide warrant at a home in Frankford section of the city.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw identified him Corporal James O'Connor. He was 46 years old and was with the police force for 23 years. He was married with two grown children.

O'Connor's son is also a Philadelphia police officer and daughter is an active duty Air Force member.