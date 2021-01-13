Rising Heroes: Teens find emotional support in chickens at local treatment center

Yes, you read that right. Chickens!

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have found that teens and young adults have been exceptionally affected. Virtual schooling, little socializing and few activities to keep them busy, those teens already struggling with mental health issues are hit even harder.

Center For Families is a local treatment center that offers mental health support for teens and families with a variety of traditional therapy methods as well as holistic methods like yoga therapy, equine therapy, music therapy and art therapy.

Lizzy McCarron, Director of Outpatient Services at the Center for Families, found that during the pandemic, chickens have acted as great therapy tools for the teens, teaching them responsibility, compassion and acting as a source of comfort.