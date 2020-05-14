Rising Heroes: PSPCA Providing Food to Philadelphia’s Vulnerable Pet Families

Nissan would like to thank all the first responders, nurses, doctors, and essential workers supporting the community against COVID-19. Nissan wants to do its part too. We’re offering payment options for current owners, through nissanfinance.com and our service departments are here to help. We will all get through this, together.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the Pennsylvania SPCA is helping more families than ever feed their beloved pets.

The need for assistance in Philadelphia is always great, but with unemployment at an all time high the shelter says they have seen the need triple. Families are being forced to share the little amount of food that they have, with their pets.

To make sure families don’t have to make those types of sacrifices, the PSPCA’s Community Outreach Manager, Mandy Hood has delivered more than 5,000 lbs. of animal food to Philadelphia pet owners.

Donations, grants and a team of volunteers make Hood’s mission possible.

If you want to help you can donate to the Community Pet Assistance Fund, which will allow the PSPCA to continue to help the community through these tough times.