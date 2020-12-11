Rising Heroes: Philadelphia non-profit helping the homeless one bag at a time

Philly Unknown is a non-profit organization that helps the city’s most vulnerable communities. Most of it’s work is done in Kensington helping those who are experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Founder, Britt Carpenter has been helping those in need for years and he was getting to let a pandemic stop him. With job loss soaring and the number of people living on the streets continues growing Philly Unknown’s mission is more important than ever.

“There was a huge need for the simple fact that once that happened a lot of the shelters, the few shelters that are here in Philadelphia closed down. It really just exploded and the streets just became more and more populous with those who were experiencing homelessness,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter and his volunteers often walk the streets handing out compassion bags, filled with essentials liked food, water, hygiene products, socks and now masks. They also provide the homeless with information about COVID-19.

“We realized that the people that were living on the streets or those that were living in conditions that didn’t have electricity or cable, they didn’t have news. They weren’t getting the information about what was happening with the pandemic,” said Carpenter.

Philly Unknown is always looking for volunteers and donations, click here to get involved!