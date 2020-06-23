Rising Heroes: North Philadelphia Feeds His Community Amid the Pandemic

The Walker Jr Unity Center is a place in North Philadelphia that people rely on to feed them when times are tough. Kenneth Walker Jr, the founder of the center on Susquehanna Ave gives bags of food to those in need once a week. Walker who lives in the neighborhood has been providing the service for a few years, but the COVID-19 outbreak left him with more mouths to feed than ever. He now gives fruits, veggies, meats and dairy to nearly 1000 people a week and while the food is donated, Walker pays all of the other bills for the center out of his own pocket.



To get in touch with Walker about how you can help the unity center send an email to walkerke95@yahoo.com.