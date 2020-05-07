Rising Heroes: Mummers Give Back

You may know the Mummers have a 120 year tradition of bringing joy through music but they also have a tradition of giving back. PHL17’s Alex Butler shows us how the Philadelphia String Bands Association is helping our front-line heroes.
