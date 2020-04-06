COVID-19 has forced businesses all over the nation to close their doors.
Disc Makers, a manufacturing company in Pennsauken, New Jersey was facing the same dilemma until they changed their entire business to help with country's current needs. PHL17's Kelsey Fabian tells us how making face shields is not only protecting people on the front lines, but also the company's employees.
Rising Heroes: Manufacturing Company Pivots Business to Help in Time of Need
