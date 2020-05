Nissan would like to thank all the first responders, nurses, doctors, and essential workers supporting the community against COVID-19. Nissan wants to do its part too. We’re offering payment options for current owners, through nissanfinance.com and our service departments are here to help. We will all get through this, together.

In order to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19, hospitals across the country have visitor restrictions.

As a result, many families without electronic devices have no contact when a sick loved one enters the hospital.

PHL17’s Alex Butler shows us how a group of medical students from Philadelphia are helping families connect.