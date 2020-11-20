Frank Ingari, CEO of Tandigm Health, was looking for a way to help the COVID-19 crisis. Prior to working in healthcare, Frank was a professional musician.
He decided to use his talent for good and wrote “My Hero Is A Nurse.” In a virtual collaboration with other talented artists, Frank posted the song on playitforward.com, a non-profit website where artists can upload their music for a good cause.
So far the song has raised $21,000 dollars for the American Nurses Association’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Rising Heroes: Local man uses music to provide relief to COVID-19 frontline workers
