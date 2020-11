Philadelphia native Eric Zhivalyuk has teamed up with his brother Nathan Zhivalyuk to help create a safer Philadelphia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two brothers are using their disinfecting and sanitizing business, Germ Hero, to give back to the community. Germ Hero is providing free sanitizing to first responders, giving those on the front lines a cleaner safer environments to work in.

PHL17 stopped by as Germ Hero disinfected Merion Fire Company in Ardmore, PA!