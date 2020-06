One New Jersey band is spreading cheer by taking their show on the road. Michael Thompson and Scott Graser usually spend weekends playing music at weddings but COVID-19 changed that. So they started performing on a slow-moving trailer.

PHL17’s Alex Butler shows us how the two musicians are spreading free smiles: one block at a time.

To watch Deez2Guys on their next adventure find them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/Deez2Guyz/