There has been a lot of love and appreciation shown to our medical workers over the past few weeks, but what about the workers that help keep the hospitals clean and safe for doctors, nurses, and patients?

Our Khiree Stewart spoke with a woman who works with Main Line Health’s Environmental Services Team who is proud to do her part to help save lives.