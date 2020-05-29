Rising Heroes: Community pharmacies keeping Philadelphia’s vulnerable populations healthy amid Coronavirus

Nissan would like to thank all the first responders, nurses, doctors, and essential workers supporting the community against COVID-19. Nissan wants to do its part too. We’re offering payment options for current owners, through nissanfinance.com and our service departments are here to help. We will all get through this, together.

Businesses have had to change how they operate during the coronavirus pandemic and community pharmacies are no different.

Philadelphia Pharmacy in Kensington says it now delivers 90 percent of it’s prescriptions. A large majority of the pharmacy’s customers are elderly and many of them afraid to leave their homes because of COVID-19. Philadelphia Pharmacy owner Richard Ost says he needs to make sure that people who need their medicine get it, pandemic or not.

“A lot of our customers are elderly and have several severe conditions diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems. They need their medication that day,” said Ost.

His team now delivers more than 150 prescriptions a day.

The Philadelphia Association of Retail Druggists have setup a hotline for those who are struggling to get their prescriptions because of COVID-19. Call 215-934-9412 for help.