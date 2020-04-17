Rising Heroes: Boathouse Sports shifts gears to help hospitals

Nissan would like to thank all the first responders, nurses, doctors, and essential workers supporting the community against COVID-19. Nissan wants to do its part too. We’re offering payment options for current owners, through nissanfinance.com and our service departments are here to help. We will all get through this, together.

Boathouse Sports is known in Philadelphia for making custom athletic gear, but when the owners heard that hospitals in our area need more personal protective equipment, they stepped up to the plate.

The company is now working to make masks, gowns and other medical supplies for healthcare workers in need. Boathouse Sports has since donated to hospitals including the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“When faced with a crisis, you’ve got to do something,” said John Strotbeck, founder and CEO of Boathouse Sports. “You either collapse onto the couch and cry, or you take action.”