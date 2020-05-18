Rising Heroes: 8-year old uses free time to help others

Most kids are using their free quarantine time to play, but 8-year old Audrey Lange likes to sew- so she’s spending her time making hundreds of masks for people in need.
Nissan would like to thank all the first responders, nurses, doctors, and essential workers supporting the community against COVID-19. Nissan wants to do its part too. We’re offering payment options for current owners, through nissanfinance.com and our service departments are here to help. We will all get through this, together.
Most kids are using their free quarantine time to play, but 8-year old Audrey Lange likes to sew- so she’s spending her time making hundreds of masks for people in need.