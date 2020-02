Running through until March 6th, East Passyunk Restaurant week gives foodies the chance to get a full dining experience at a set price. This year featured both new and familiar spots, and our Sophia Cifuentes was able to have a taste.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information click here.