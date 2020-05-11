Remembering Little Richard: Longtime Philly radio personality discusses his impact on music

The music world is still mourning the loss of Little Richard. The Rock and Roll legend had countless hits, and he influenced future generations of musicians.

Longtime Philadelphia radio personality Tommy McCarthy joined Nick Foley and Demetria Green on PHL17 Morning News, to talk about Little Richard’s impact on rock music.

Tommy spent decades on the radio here in Philly, most recently at 98.1 WOGL, where he was Music Director and worked on the air as well. Tommy also has a really unique perspective on Little Richard, having emceed one of his shows at the old Valley Forge Music Fair.