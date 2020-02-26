Remarkable Women Of Philadelphia: Mom gives son a voice after autism diagnosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of a mom's many jobs is to advocate for their child.

Roberta Bellamy does just that for her 22-year old son Kareem, and is helping other parents help their children with autism.

This remarkable woman created West Philadelphia Parents of Autistic Children to share her insight with others.

"They told me this child would never be able to speak or show emotion," Roberta said. "I can’t get enough of this kid. He tells me all the time mom give me a kiss."

Roberta thanks her husband and the other remarkable women in her life for setting an example of hard work.

