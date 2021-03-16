Remarkable Women: Montco County woman empowering girls to be leaders in technology

Throughout the month of March, PHL17 is recognizing remarkable women in our area. You nominated a remarkable woman in your life, and we’ve narrowed it down to four finalists.

Meet Tracey Welson-Rossman, the founder of Philadelphia based non-profit TechGirlz. The organization inspires and encourages middle school girls to explore the career possibilities of technology. TechGirlz’ s offers free workshops and has seen more than 15,000 participate in the program.

Welson-Rossman is a leader who is dedicated to empowering women.