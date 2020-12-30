Relax and unwind, self care for the New Year

Many are looking forward to a fresh start in 2021 and what better way to reset than with a little at home self care and pampering.

Local companies like Penn Herb on 2nd St in Northern Liberties offer tons of products to improve your health and wellness. Herbs, home remedies, vitamins, DIY bath bombs, essential oils, they have everything you need to enter the new year feeling healthy, detoxed and refreshed.

Nirvana Health and Beauty is also another great option for self pampering. The new wellness med spa located on Front St. in Northern Liberties offers facials, massages, health coaching, acupuncture and plenty of products that you can use to treat yourself at home.

PHL17’S Kelsey Fabian stopped by both businesses for some at home self care ideas!