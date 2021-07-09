Rehoboth Beach ice cream shop sells frozen treats that humans can’t eat

Ice cream isn’t just for humans anymore. Salty Paws Doggy Ice Cream Bar and Bakery wants to get your pup in on the fun.

It offers ice cream and toppings made specially for our four-legged friends!

